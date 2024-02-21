Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

NEOG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 241,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,032. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

