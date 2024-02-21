NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of NetScout Systems worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $281,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

