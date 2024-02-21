Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NMRK opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 181,992 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 454,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 606,299 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRK

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.