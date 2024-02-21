NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -342.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

NXRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,610. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $753.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

