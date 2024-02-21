Nexum Price Reaches $0.0680 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Nexum has a market cap of $170.01 million and approximately $33,966.09 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

Buying and Selling Nexum

