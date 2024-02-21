NFT Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.33 or 1.00120031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009224 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00165450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

