NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 156.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in NICE by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

NICE opened at $228.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.91. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

