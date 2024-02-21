NICE (NICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $228.41 on Wednesday. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

