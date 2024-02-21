Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,196,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $12,670,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,625,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 720,894 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,002. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

