Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 1,718,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,083,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,671,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,252,000 after buying an additional 1,165,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,265.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 702,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.24.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.