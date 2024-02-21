Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

NYSE:AMG opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

