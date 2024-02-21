Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

