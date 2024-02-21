Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of OSK opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

