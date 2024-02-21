Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after buying an additional 98,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $252.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

