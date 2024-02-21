Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 8.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Nordson by 214.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $265.02 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.