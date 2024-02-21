Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

