Novavax (NVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Novavax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

