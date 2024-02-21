Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.86. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 14,100 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

