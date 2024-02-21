Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.86. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 14,100 shares traded.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
