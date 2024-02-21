NV5 Global (NVEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect NV5 Global to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVEE opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $128.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

