nVent Electric plc (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NVT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 113,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,371 shares of company stock worth $25,086,158 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

