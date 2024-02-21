OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.