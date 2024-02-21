Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 54,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

