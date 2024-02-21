ON24 (ONTF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 Stock Down 3.0 %

ONTF stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Insider Activity at ON24

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $40,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $138,356.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,519,292 shares in the company, valued at $18,919,882.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $40,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,085 shares of company stock valued at $924,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ON24 by 194.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ON24 by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

