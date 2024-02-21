ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

