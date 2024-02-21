ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.
ONE Gas Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ONE Gas
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.