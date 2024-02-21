ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.76

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 457961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

