Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

