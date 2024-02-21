Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

