Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,327 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 143,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

