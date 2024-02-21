Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHK stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 1,874,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

