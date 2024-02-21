Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.71 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in TEGNA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 378,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,999. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

