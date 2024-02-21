Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 634.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,887 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

