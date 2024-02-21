Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 19.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $149.15. 555,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,332. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

