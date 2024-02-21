Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.55 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,440 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,046.80. 65,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,246. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $991.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $960.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

