Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.55 Million in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 104,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

