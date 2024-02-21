Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. 309,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,719. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.