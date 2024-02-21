Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 119,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

