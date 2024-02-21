Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,218. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

