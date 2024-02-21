Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 282,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

