Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.88. 132,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

