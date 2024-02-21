Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,279 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 179.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 567,880 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. 525,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

