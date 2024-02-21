Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 728 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.0 %

ADBE traded down $5.65 on Wednesday, reaching $536.26. 1,315,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,052. The company has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $598.56 and its 200-day moving average is $569.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.