OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OPENLANE also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-$0.87 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPENLANE from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 1,270,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,619. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in OPENLANE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OPENLANE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

