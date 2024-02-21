OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,003,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 614,617 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.15.

The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

