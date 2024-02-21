Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,921 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $69,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE OVV traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 1,077,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

