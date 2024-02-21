Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.88 million and $11,753.40 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,911.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.84 or 0.00506451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00133329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00234789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00144209 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,804,369 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.