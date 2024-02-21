PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $101.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 440197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,032,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.