PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $101.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 440197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,032,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

