Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,432,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 7,930,267 shares.The stock last traded at $1.35 and had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

