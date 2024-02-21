Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $302.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.49.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $366.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.60.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

