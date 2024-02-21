Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $345.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.82.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $95.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,806,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,410. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

