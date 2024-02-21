Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $405.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.31.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $95.52 on Wednesday, hitting $270.57. 12,185,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,961. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.73, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.43 and a 200-day moving average of $275.60.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

